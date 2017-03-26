Missing Plainville hiker last seen in New Britain

By Published:
Arthur Williams (Photo provided by the Plainville Police Department)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple police and fire departments are searching for a missing hiker from Plainville last seen in New Britain.

Plainville police were alerted Saturday night that Arthur Williams had not returned home after leaving around noon earlier that day.

According to authorities, Arthur was last seen walking west ob North Mountain Road in New Britain near Pinnacle Mountain and the Metacomet Trail System. Police say Arthur is an experienced hiker. He was last seen wearing jeans, a camouflage Army-style jacket, a black backpack, and holding ski poles or walking sticks.

Anyone with any information about where Arthur is should contact the Plainville Police Department at (860) 747-1616.

