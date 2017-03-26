News 8’s Laura Hutchinson serves as Master of Ceremonies at American Red Cross Ball

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Laura Hutchinson served as the Master of Ceremonies at the 12th annual American Red Cross Ball in Hartford on Saturday.

The Red Cross Ball honored The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Swift and the Junior Fire Marshal Program with the Community Impact Award. The Red Cross said Swift and the Junior Fire Marshal Program were being applauded for helping keep people safe.

The Hartford helps people and businesses prepare for the unexpected, protect what is uniquely important to them, and prevail when the unforeseen happens. This mission permeates every aspect of The Hartford’s business, as the company’s success is inextricably linked to the well-being of its customers, employees, shareholders, distribution partners and the communities in which they live and work. Since 1947, the Junior Fire Marshal Program has taught fire safety education to children and kept families safe. Parents, teachers, firefighters, and community leaders continue to cite The Hartford’s Junior Fire Marshal Program as an important tool to help keep children, age three to 10, and their families, fire-safe. The Red Cross applauds The Hartford and its leader, Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Swift, on its work to keep people safe, and is proud to award them this year’s Community Impact Award,” the Red Cross posted on their website.

This year’s American Red Cross Ball began at 6:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour and silent auction. Some of the items included in the silent auction were a wine party for 20 people, a week-long vacation to a resort in Florida, a tour of CBS Studio Center with lunch, tickets to Hamilton on Broadway, an African safari adventure, Yankees tickets and various gift baskets among tons of other items. In all, there were around 80 different items included in the silent auction.

The program and dinner began at 7:00 p.m. and our own Laura Hutchinson was able to share a few words.

The event underscored the important work that the American Red Cross does and also shared stories of the incredible impact volunteers have had on people’s lives.

The ball was sponsored by The Hartford, Mohegan Sun, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, ESPN, GE, St. Francis Hospital, Travelers and Accenture.

