Oakdale man arrested for driving under the influence, speeding in Gales Ferry

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Oakdale is facing two charges after he was found speeding while driving under the influence in Gales Ferry on Saturday night.

Officers say at approximately 10:39 p.m., they saw a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 12 near Orchard Lane. Officers clocked the vehicle’s speed using radar to be 66 mph in a zone that was clearly posted to be 45 mph. The police stopped the vehicle and found 26-year-old Ethan Komorowski of Oakdale driving.

According to police, Komorowski was given and failed several field sobriety tests. Officers placed him under arrest for driving while intoxicated and for speeding.

Komorowski was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at New London Superior Court on April 5, 2017.