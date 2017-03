CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Clinton Police Department is trying to identify four people who worked together shoplifting at the Clinton Crossing outlet on Sunday.

Police say the four suspects stole $3,000 worth of merchandise. They say the suspects acted together, filling bags before leaving without paying.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the call Clinton police at (860) 669-0451. Tips can also be emailed to Kstunjo@clintonct.org or Jflynn@clintonct.org.