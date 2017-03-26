Quinnipiac University hosts Special Athletics Event

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday was a big day at Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

Roughly 100 people with special needs participated in the 36th annual “Special Athletics Event.”

The event was sponsored by the Physical Therapy Club at the university.

There were all types of activities for those taking part in it all.

Sunday was also meaningful for the students because physical therapists work with individuals who have special needs for rehabilitation.

Katherine Harris saw how important the event was for future physical therapists.

“I think the students get out of it the opportunity to interact with their future patients and clients, but more importantly understanding that being a physical therapist is important not just from helping people get better, but give back to society and help with the greater community, to give back,” Harris said.

This is the Physical Therapy Club’s biggest event of the year.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s