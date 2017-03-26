Quinnipiac University hosts Special Athletics Event

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday was a big day at Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

Roughly 100 people with special needs participated in the 36th annual “Special Athletics Event.”

The event was sponsored by the Physical Therapy Club at the university.

There were all types of activities for those taking part in it all.

Sunday was also meaningful for the students because physical therapists work with individuals who have special needs for rehabilitation.

Katherine Harris saw how important the event was for future physical therapists.

“I think the students get out of it the opportunity to interact with their future patients and clients, but more importantly understanding that being a physical therapist is important not just from helping people get better, but give back to society and help with the greater community, to give back,” Harris said.

This is the Physical Therapy Club’s biggest event of the year.