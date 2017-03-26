Suspect in custody after fatal Las Vegas bus shooting

(ABC) — The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on a bus in Las Vegas is in custody after a tense standoff in which the suspect barricaded himself inside the, police said.

After a lengthy standoff, the armed suspect surrendered, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Police said it is unknown what provoked the shooting, but there was no evidence to suggest that the incident was related to a robbery overnight at Bellagio Resort & Casino overnight or that it was related to terrorism.

“This incident is is right now not deemed to be terrorist related or in any sense like that. This is a single incident that has no terrorist nexus of any sort that we know of,” Las Vegas Metro Police Spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

According to a tweet from the LVMPD, part of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down after the gunman barricaded himself inside the bus, but officials hoped to open it as soon as possible. The area that was shut down, between Flamingo and Harmon streets, is where several large hotels are, including Planet Hollywood, Bellagio and the Cosmopolitan.

The shooting prompted reports of an active shooter inside the nearby Cosmo Hotel and Casino, but police say there was no active shooter and no shootings on any hotel property.