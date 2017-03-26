White House official: Trump aide in charge of surrogate operations leaving post

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump talks about the health care overhaul bill, Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s accusation that his predecessor ordered snooping of his communications has fallen apart, slapped down by the FBI chief and again by the Republican leading the House intelligence committee, a Trump ally. The president gave up on arguing that Barack Obama tapped his phones, and he doesn’t give up on anything easily. A look at how that sensational charge and a variety of other statements by the president, on Russia, immigration, health care and more, met reality checks over the past week. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(ABC) — Boris Epshteyn, the special assistant to the president in charge of surrogate operations is leaving his post, a senior Trump administration official told ABC News Saturday.

He may assume a different role in the White House, though. “We are exploring opportunities within the administration,” the official said.

Epshteyn has served various roles, including senior adviser on the Trump-Pence transition team and director of communications for the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

A lawyer who received his J.D. from Georgetown University, the Russian-born Epshteyn frequently appeared on TV: first as a surrogate during the campaign, then as a paid staffer.

Epshteyn has yet to publicly comment about departing his post.

