2017 Best & Worst States for Doctors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With National Doctor’s Day right around the corner, personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the best and worst states for doctors.

To identify the best states, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to quality of public hospital system.

Nebraska has the highest average annual wage for surgeons (adjusted for cost of living), $307,590, which is 2.5 times higher than in the District of Columbia, registering the lowest at $121,139.

Idaho has the lowest number of physicians per 1,000 residents, 0.72, which is 10 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 7.23.

Florida has the highest projected share of the population aged 65 and older by 2030, 27.1 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in Utah, registering the lowest at 13.2 percent.

South Carolina has the lowest number of serious disciplinary actions taken by the state medical board per 1,000 physicians, 1.33, which is 5.1 times lower than in Wyoming, registering the highest at 6.79.

North Dakota has the lowest amount of malpractice award payouts per capita, $1.03, which is 35.1 times lower than in New York, registering the highest at $36.15.

Wisconsin has the lowest annual malpractice liability insurance rate, $6,699, which is 6.1 times lower than in New York, registering the highest at $40,826.

To view the full report and see Connecticut’s ranking, visit www.WalletHub.com

National Doctor’s Day is Thursday, March 30th, 2017.