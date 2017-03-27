Abused dog Hope makes progress



BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The public outpouring of support for Hope, the black lab-pit-bull mix that was found wandering along Route 1 in Branford three weeks ago has been nothing short of amazing. Thousands of dollars have come in to help pay for her care. Today, Hope was ready to meet the press and is on her way to recovery.

At a veterinary hospital in Branford Hope demonstrates she knows her basic commands, like sit and paw.

“She’s doing amazing. She has a great appetite. She’s got a great personality back. She’s playing,” said Laura Burban, Director of the Branford Animal Shelter.

Hope was brought to the shelter in early March by someone who found her walking in the street. At the time Hope was extremely emaciated, had bed sores, and her organs were shutting down.

“What went through my mind were some of the things that the doctors had said to me is that they didn’t know if she was gonna make it through the night so that was really hard to think about,” said Burban.

Taking everyone by surprise Hope has now survived 21 nights. Burban says a typical day for Hope involves playtime, socialization and small meals every four hours.

“We are all just astounded by her willingness to keep fighting. It’s just amazing,” said Burban.

Hope will most likely spend another month in care before she will be able to be adopted. Vets estimate she’s about five to seven years old and caution new owners that she might always be a special needs dog.

“They have to be somebody who is gonna be patient and who is gonna be easy with her because she’s gonna need time to build trust, not only with her family but with people who come to visit,” said Burban.

Even though Hope’s health has drastically improved she still has issues with her live and intestines and needs to gain another 18 to 25 pounds.

“They have to take that into consideration, you know, how much money it could cost to keep a dog like Hope,” said Burban.

So far there are about twenty applications from people looking to adopt her. Despite all she’s been through it appears her future is looking bright.

So far no arrest has been made in this case. Authorities say there is a $9,000.00 reward for information that leads to the person responsible.