American Cancer Society awards Dr. Suzanne Lagarde with New England Volunteer Award

By Published:
Dr. Suzanne Lagarde (Photo: LinkedIn / Suzanne-Lagarde-MD)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – The American Cancer Society honored Dr. Suzanne Lagarde, chief executive officer of Fair Haven Community Health Center, for her outstanding work in helping to save lives with the Sandra C. Labaree Award. This volunteer award is the most honored accolade by the New England Division of the American Cancer Society. The Award recognizes volunteers whose life saving actions and service exemplify the American Cancer Society’s organizational values — Mission, Data-Driven, Diversity, Respect and Stewardship.

Under Dr. Lagarde’s leadership, Fair Haven Community Health Center was selected by the American Cancer Society and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable as one of three national pilot sites to improve access to colorectal cancer screening and follow-up care for under served populations. This pilot helped support the development of long-term structures and relationships needed to improve the links to care in the community in the delivery of colorectal cancer screening.

“Dr. Lagarde, a trained gastroenterologist, works passionately to ensure that all patients have access to cancer prevention and early detection through screening. The American Cancer Society is proud to honor and partner with both Dr. Lagarde and Fair Haven Community Health Center on their efforts to increase screening rates and improve the overall health of Connecticut communities,” commented Maryanne O’Brien with the American Cancer Society.

If you’d like to become a volunteer for the American Cancer Society or learn more about its programs and services you can click here.

