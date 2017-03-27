Ask the Lawyer: Animal cruelty laws

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Photo provided by the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter


(WTNH) — New Haven attorney Tara Knight joined us to talk about animal cruelty laws. A recent case in Branford raised a lot of questions about this.

Hope the dog was found emaciated on the side of the street. Vets say she was badly neglected, but the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter took her in and is nursing her back to health.

No one has come forward to claim responsibility for Hope’s mistreatment.

Some of the questions we asked:

– How is animal cruelty actually defined?

– What are the penalties if someone is found guilty of animal cruelty.

– If the owner of Hope was found to have abandoned her, what would that person face?

– Are there any laws that pertain to animal safety in this regard?

Watch the video below for Knight’s answers and more.

