Becoming Leaders Through Girl Scouting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Girl Scouts has a mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Today, Girls Scouts is, as it has always been, the organization best positioned to help girls develop important leadership skills they need to become successful adults. Girl Scouts of Connecticut has more than 47,000 members strong.

When girls participate in Girl Scouts, they benefit in 5 important ways:

Strong sense of self: Girls have confidence in themselves and their abilities, and form positive identities. Positive values: Girls act ethically, honestly, and responsibly, and show concern for others. Challenge seeking: Girls take appropriate risks, try things even if they might fail, and learn from mistakes. Healthy relationships: Girls develop and maintain healthy relationships by communicating their feelings directly and resolving conflicts constructively. Community problem solving: Girls desire to contribute to the world in purposeful and meaningful ways, learn how to identify problems in the community, and create “action plans” to solve them.

