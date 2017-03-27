Becoming Leaders Through Girl Scouting

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Girl Scouts has a mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Today, Girls Scouts is, as it has always been, the organization best positioned to help girls develop important leadership skills they need to become successful adults. Girl Scouts of Connecticut has more than 47,000 members strong.

When girls participate in Girl Scouts, they benefit in 5 important ways:

  1. Strong sense of self: Girls have confidence in themselves and their abilities, and form positive identities.
  2. Positive values: Girls act ethically, honestly, and responsibly, and show concern for others.
  3. Challenge seeking: Girls take appropriate risks, try things even if they might fail, and learn from mistakes.
  4. Healthy relationships: Girls develop and maintain healthy relationships by communicating their feelings directly and resolving conflicts constructively.
  5. Community problem solving: Girls desire to contribute to the world in purposeful and meaningful ways, learn how to identify problems in the community, and create “action plans” to solve them.

For more information visit gsofct.org

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s