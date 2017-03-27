Car window smashed, tires stolen outside Waterford movie theater

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford police are investigating a car break-in that happened outside of a movie theater.

Waterford police say they were called to the Regal Cinemas at 9:50 Sunday night for a report of a car break-in. Police say the passenger side window of a black 2017 Honda Accord was smashed and all four tires were stolen.

Police say the incident happened between 8:35 p.m. and the time of the call.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crime or may have information helpful to police is asked to give them a call at (860)442-9451.