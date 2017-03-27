Clinton police seek public’s help in tracking down shoplifters

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Right up short driveway off of Route 81 are the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets and right up the road is the entrance to 95. Police say that close proximity to the highway may be why those stores are targeted by shoplifters.

Police say four suspects captured in surveillance photos stole nearly $3,000 in merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store Sunday. But that’s not the only store targeted. Since January first there have been 15 shoplifting incidents at Clinton Crossing.

“We have unrecovered property, property that got stolen in the amount of around 20-thousand dollars,” said Corporal Craig Lee with Clinton Police.

He says they were able to make arrests in four incidents, including a huge haul two weeks ago where three Massachusetts women were charged with stealing nearly $11,000 in items from several stores.

Lee says the shoplifters often work in teams of two or more.

Come into the store using various tactics like distractions and what we call booster or beater bags that can be lined with tin foil to defeat the electronic monitoring.”

“I’m sure they have to do something to make up for the loss. If it is raising prices that’s unfortunate,” said Katrina Sutcliffe of Clinton. “Everything people do affects others.”

Sutcliffe worked at a shoe store in the outlet mall and saw shoplifting on a smaller scale.

“At the end of the day you’d be cleaning out the shoes and reorganizing and you’d find shoe boxes that had old shoes in it,” said Sutcliffe. “So somebody literally just put new shoes on.”

Cpl. Lee says the larger operations are organized retail theft, and the shoplifters can get violent if caught. A clerk at Polo was once pepper-sprayed when she tired to stop a thief.

“Many times these items being brand new they are sold on Craiglist, Ebay, sometimes various flea markets,” said Cpl. Lee.

Police say surveillance pictures or any pictures or video people may capture on their phone could help in capturing suspects but they say do not try to tape anyone if it’s going to put your safety at risk.