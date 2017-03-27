Congresswoman Delauro to visit families who rely on LIHEAP

Rosa DeLauro

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa Delauro will meet with families and call on Congress to save LIHEAP Monday.

Congresswoman Rosa Delauro will meet with a number of families who rely on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help heat their homes.

Recently, President Donald Trump proposed eliminating LIHEAP as part of his 2018 budget plan. The result would be a $3.8 million cut in a program that serves millions of Americans.

During her visit, Delauro will hear firsthand how these cuts will impact families here in Connecticut.

In 2016, Connecticut received more than $80 million for LIHEAP, which helped nearly 110,000 households across the state.

Congresswoman Delauro will speak with the families on Monday, March 27th, at TEAM Inc in Derby.

