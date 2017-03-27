Cruisin’ Connecticut – Fly-Fishing 101 Course with Orvis

By Published:
fly fishing 101 course with orvis connecticut

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) —   It’s still chilly in March, but this Spring you can get a head start on summer fun with a little fishing.

Although “opening day” for fishing is about two weeks away, we’re putting on the waders on early to get a lesson in fly-fishing.

Orvis of of Connecticut is giving fly-fishing 101 courses at their three locations in Darien, Avon, and Harris Outdoors in Old Saybrook.

Our instructor, Shawn Kelly explains how convenient fly-fishing is, in Connecticut:

The fishing in this area is fantastic and it’s amazing how many opportunities there are in such a close proximity. This time of the year it’s mostly trout.

With our waders, and lanyard gear from Orvis, we trekked out into the water for a lesson:

I’m going to make a smooth acceleration, to an abrupt stop.

This is the key to a successful back cast and forward cast. The Orvis’ fly-fishing training program puts around 1,000 new fly-fishermen into the water each year.

Learn more about the program and location on their website.

