Democrats optimistic about outside campaign money bill

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic leaders of the Connecticut House of Representatives say they’re optimistic a bill that attempts to reduce the amount of outside money spent on state elections will clear a key legislative hurdle.

The General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee was scheduled to vote Monday on a bill that would place an aggregate limit of $70,000 per calendar year on groups that make so-called independent expenditures. It requires more information to be disclosed publicly about who’s making the contributions.

The legislation would also bar any “foreign-influenced” entity from making such expenditures or contributing to a group that makes them.

While Connecticut has a strict public campaign financing system in place, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling has allowed outside groups to spend unlimited sums on campaign advertising independent of the candidate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s