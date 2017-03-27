Dreary Start-Nice Weather Midweek

Yucky weather today through tomorrow night! There is some weather to look forward to…Sunny skies & warmer Wednesday!

Here’s a look at the area of rain that will cross Connecticut today-

Much of the steady rain should diminish for the PM commute today! Some dense fog likely tonight. Clouds tomorrow with a random shower or two. Steady rain tomorrow night then ending by daybreak Wednesday. Please make plans to get outside Wednesday. Sunshine with 50s to near 60° expected! At least there is some nice Spring weather to look forward to!