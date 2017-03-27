NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The 16th annual Flavors of Connecticut event. This event is the American Liver Foundation’s premier fundraising event. It brings 35 of Connecticut’s most talented chefs together under one roof for an extraordinary night of culinary bliss.

The American Liver Foundation was founded in 1976 by the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD). Their mission is to facilitate, advocate and promote education, support and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease.

The event is happening on Tuesday, March 28th.

For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org/flavorsct