Group gives away free prom dresses



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — They’re making girls dreams come true thanks to some good old-fashioned Connecticut kindness. A group called Project Hope CT makes it their mission every year to collect prom dresses from people, companies and community groups willing to step up and donate and then, Project Hope CT opens a unique boutique where girls and their families can come in and pick out the dress of their dreams.

It’s a gesture that helps families who may not be able to afford costly gowns — among other things — that make prom night pretty — but also pretty pricey.

“And we see the moms all tear up and the girls tear up,” said Alana Kroeber, of the Junior League of Greater New Haven.

Her organization strives to empower children. One way it does that is by pitching in to partner with Project Hope CT to support the prom dress initiative every year.

Khalilah Abdulrahiam is running the boutique where girls can browse for their gowns. It’s called “Say Yes to the Prom Dress”. It’s located at 286 York Street in New Haven near Toad’s Place. The Shops at Yale donated the space for the store to operate for free. The boutique will open on Saturday, April 8th and runs through April 29th. Volunteers from the Junior League of New Haven serve as personal guides for the girls who come in — adding to the experience. The hours are Monday – Friday noon-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Any girl in high school attending prom or middle school attending an eighth grade dance in Connecticut is eligible to receive a gown.

If you’re interested in donating a prom dress to the cause, donations are being accepted at the Executive Cleaners at 351 Boston Post Road in Milford.

The program has been going strong for seven years. Each year, hundreds of gowns are donated. Khalilah says that’s the true beauty of the “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” project. Another beautiful and fulfilling moment happens when she sees a girl smile envisioning herself looking — and feeling — like a princess.