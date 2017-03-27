Hamden man on probation for child porn arrested again

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden man who was on probation for a child pornography conviction has been arrested again and accused of having more child porn.

Hamden Police say on December 22, 2016 they were contacted by Adult Probation regarding 53-year-old Craig Bald of Hamden. Probation staffers gave Hamden Police evidence linking Bald to additional child pornography. Investigators say Bald had a cell phone that contained 11 images of child pornography.

Police got a warrant and arrested Bald on March 23rd. Bald is charged with Possession of Child Pornography in the 3rd Degree.