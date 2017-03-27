Harney & Sons bringing teatime to all 7 continents



(WTNH) — Harney & Sons Teas was founded in 1983 by John Harney in the basement of his Salisbury, Connecticut home. He used to own the White Hart Inn there and when he sold it, he went into the tea business at age 50.

His sons took over after his passing and now their sons are involved, too. The little local business has turned into a global company. The tea is available on all seven continents and Vice President Michael Harney and his family are thrilled about that.

“My dad used to say that anybody could buy good tea, but it turns out not too many people do, so we try to buy good tea,” said Harney.

Their number one selling tea is Hot Cinnamon Spice. Their teas are event featured in the historic Royal Palaces in England.

