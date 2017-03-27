Harney & Sons bringing teatime to all 7 continents

By Published:


(WTNH) — Harney & Sons Teas was founded in 1983 by John Harney in the basement of his Salisbury, Connecticut home. He used to own the White Hart Inn there and when he sold it, he went into the tea business at age 50.

His sons took over after his passing and now their sons are involved, too. The little local business has turned into a global company. The tea is available on all seven continents and Vice President Michael Harney and his family are thrilled about that.

“My dad used to say that anybody could buy good tea, but it turns out not too many people do, so we try to buy good tea,” said Harney.

Their number one selling tea is Hot Cinnamon Spice. Their teas are event featured in the historic Royal Palaces in England.

For more information on Harney & Sons, click here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s