Lawmakers grapple with hate crimes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of ‘hate crimes’ in Connecticut has doubled since last summer according to the Hamden-based Anti Defamation League. State lawmakers are responding with an effort to make penalties of ‘hate crimes’ tougher but some say that ‘blue hate crimes’ should be included in the plan.

The main sponsor, Sen. Martin Looney (D-New Haven), the Senate President Pro tem testified at the legislature’s Judiciary Committee hearing Monday.

“It’s completely unacceptable that in recent months Connecticut, as well as many other states, have seen many incidents of intimidation and threatening based on bigotry and bias,” said Looney.

The Anti-Defamation League, that has been tracking incidents for more than 20 years in Connecticut, says there has been a drastic increase since last July.

“These incidents and reports have probably doubled in that time frame so we’ve got about a hundred percent increase we’re seeing in our office,” said A.D.L.’s Regional Director Steve Ginsburg.

The proposal making its way through the committee increases penalties by making it a felony to commit a hate crime against a person or group. It updates current law to include hate crimes based on gender and it calls for a mandatory minimum fine of at least $1,000.

Republicans feel the proposal doesn’t go far enough.

“Expand the hate crimes statutes to include people whose occupation is firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians,” said Rep. J.D. Sredzinski (R-Monroe-Newtown) who services on the Public Safety Committee.

Democrats note that crimes against law enforcement are already covered by separate statutes and they are now working to strengthen those.

“There’s a bill that involves threats against judges and also other law enforcement officers including the conductors who work on Metro-North,” said Rep. William Tong (D-Stamford) a co-chair of the Judiciary Committee.

“Hate crimes laws were established to protect people based on characteristics they were born with; religion, races, things like that. Your occupation, such as law enforcement, doesn’t fall into that category,” said Ginsburg.

Alan Levin is an attorney that works with A.D.L.

“It is very important for government to clamp down on hate based on bias, be it religion or gender or any identifiable character like that,” said Levin.

The ‘hate crime’ proposal would also establish a ‘hate crimes hotline’ and ‘text line’ for reporting incidents.