Lt. Paul Vance set to retire from State Police after 42 years

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Inside his office at the Connecticut State Police Traffic Services Division, boxes are packed.

Awards like “Top Cop” and certificates of appreciation are all stacked up.

“That was me….about a hundred pound lighter,” said Lt. Paul Vance.

Pictures from days on the job spanning four decades.

Over his long career, Lt. J. Paul Vance has worked in many different capacities for the state police.

However, he is most recognized from his time in front of the cameras as the state police public information officer.

“I came into the position of media relations specialist for the department blind…..as the new kid on the block,” said Vance.

It’s a difficult job, balancing the pressure from media for information and the integrity of the investigation.

“But always making sure that public knew that if there was something that was going to endanger them…they were made aware of it instantaneously,” said Lt. Vance.

In his post, Vance was accessible to reporters.

“It was good foundation – something we worked at, it was like a marriage – I mean you work at it,” said Vance.

The job put him front and center for major moments in Connecticut history, including one of the nation’s most devastating tragedies.

During the Sandy Hook shootings and investigation, Vance was the face providing heartbreaking updates as millions of people from around the world watched.

“That’s a memory that very difficult for everyone, not just myself but everyone that was involved….there were many over the years,” said Lt. Vance.

It’s a job he handled with sensitivity and care.

“What I always thought about was I may have been the one standing there but I was not the one doing the work, banging the bushes…the boots on the ground – I had the honor to speak about what they were doing,” said Lt. Vance.

For Vance, the job has come with some dark days, but also some lighthearted moments.

“I’ll let a secret out now because I’m getting ready to go. There would be times when I would be sitting at a desk or during an interview, with shirt on and I might have shorts and flip flops on. But it was this (uniform) to get the message out. There was a time when I was caught by a former Governor who stopped and said I want to talk to that trooper – that’s exactly what I had on,” said Lt. Vance.

In retirement, the man considered by many as the face of the Connecticut State Police, will still be out and about in the state he has served for 42 years.

From now on without the hat.

“I’m not going anywhere, I’ll still be around. I will get involved in public service. I’m certainly too young to sit in a rocking chair, so that’s not going to happen and I’m not a very good painter, so my wife won’t have me paint,” said Vance.