Man arrested for pointing illegally owned assault rifle at woman in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police say a man approached a woman in a parking lot early Saturday morning, and pointed a rifle at her car window.

According to investigators, the woman claims she was parked at a North Haven Medical Center around 12:45 a.m., when Richard Avino came up to her car with a rifle that had a red laser sight on it. Police were able to track down Avino at his home, where he told police that he thought the victim was someone who was watching him, but realized it wasn’t the person he thought it was.

Police say the rifle is a banned assault weapon and Avino did not have the proper permits for it. Police found five other weapons inside Avino’s home and placed him under arrest. He faces a string of weapons charges and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.