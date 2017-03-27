Man arrested for South Windsor church burglaries

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A man caught on camera during a burglary at a South Windsor church has been arrested after being found sleeping in a car.

Police have charged 30 year old Christopher Purdie of Tariffville with burglary, criminal attempt to commit larceny, and possession of burglar’s tools.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a burglary at Truth Baptist Church on Burnham Street around 4 a.m. Saturday. A surveillance camera recorded the suspect inside the church. A short time later police responded to a report of a suspicious person sleeping in a car behind a business on John Fitch Boulevard. Police were able to determine that the sleeping man was the same man seen on the church video.

Police say Purdie not only admitted to this burglary, but also to others at the church.