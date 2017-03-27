Matthew and Otto gone for good!

Hurricane Matthew…that might be a name vaguely in your memory from this past hurricane season in the Atlantic. Otto, probably isn’t because it never came within 1000 miles of Connecticut. Both of these storms had unique paths, and extreme devastation in the regions of the world they moved through. First let’s talk about Otto, because Otto was a unique storm.

Hurricane Otto peaked as a Category 3 hurricane with winds at 115 miles per hour. That of course makes it a major hurricane but it’s an exceptional storm because of the track that it followed. Here’s where it went:

This path is very very rare. Typically hurricanes hang out in the Caribbean and spin around eventually fizzling. This was the first time in 20 years that a storm was able to survive the crossover from the Atlantic to the Pacific. That’s because there are some mountains in that region of the world, which often cause trouble for hurricanes to pass through. Nonetheless, the storm claimed many lives and cost hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. So Otto is no more and will now be replaced with the name Owen for future storms.

Hurricane Matthew might be more vivid in your mind as “the storm that missed”. This one moved right up the coast and ended up missing Connecticut altogether. I remember it vividly as towns started to move sand back and begin to prepare. Thankfully that was a miss for us, but that wasn’t the case for other parts of the world, especially Haiti. 585 people were killed in this storm, making it the deadliest storm since 2005. Matthew will not be replaced with the name Martin for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season!

Let’s hope we don’t have to retire any names this coming season!