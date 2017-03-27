Matthew and Otto gone for good!

By Published: Updated:
The GOES East satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 at 2:45 p.m. EDT, shows Hurricane Matthew in the Caribbean Sea about 190 miles northeast of Curacao. Matthew, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes in recent history, weakened a little on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, as it drenched coastal Colombia and roared across the Caribbean on a course that still puts Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba in the path of potentially devastating winds and rain. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Matthew…that might be a name vaguely in your memory from this past hurricane season in the Atlantic. Otto, probably isn’t because it never came within 1000 miles of Connecticut. Both of these storms had unique paths, and extreme devastation in the regions of the world they moved through. First let’s talk about Otto, because Otto was a unique storm.

Hurricane Otto peaked as a Category 3 hurricane with winds at 115 miles per hour. That of course makes it a major hurricane but it’s an exceptional storm because of the track that it followed. Here’s where it went:

otto 2016 track Matthew and Otto gone for good!

This path is very very rare. Typically hurricanes hang out in the Caribbean and spin around eventually fizzling.  This was the first time in 20 years that a storm was able to survive the crossover from the Atlantic to the Pacific. That’s because there are some mountains in that region of the world, which often cause trouble for hurricanes to pass through. Nonetheless, the storm claimed many lives and cost hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. So Otto is no more and will now be replaced with the name Owen for future storms.

Hurricane Matthew might be more vivid in your mind as “the storm that missed”. This one moved right up the coast and ended up missing Connecticut altogether. I remember it vividly as towns started to move sand back and begin to prepare. Thankfully that was a miss for us, but that wasn’t the case for other parts of the world, especially Haiti. 585 people were killed in this storm, making it the deadliest storm since 2005. Matthew will not be replaced with the name Martin for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season!

Let’s hope we don’t have to retire any names this coming season!

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s