Meriden Catholic school to close at the end of the school year

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Catholic school has announced it will close at the end of this academic year due to financial shortfalls.

Saint Joseph School announced Monday that it would close at the end of this academic year. The school has 149 students in grades pre-k through eighth. School officials are hoping the students will consider attending Our Lady of Mount Carmel (OLMC) which is located about a quarter mile away in Meriden.

“It is with sadness in my heart that I have to make this announcement. Saint Joseph School, which is more than 100 years old, has served our community and its students extremely well, but the financial resources to continue are not available,” said Rev. Gerald Dziedzic.

OLMC has over 200 students enrolled, but will accommodate Saint Joseph students.

“Bringing these two faith-filled, tradition-rich communities together as one family would be a grace from God and would provide tremendous hope for the preservation and growth of Catholic education in the city of Meriden. This is a time to come together for the sake of our children and future generations,” said OLMC Principal Christa Chodkowski.

Final decisions regarding the future of Meriden parishes are still not finalized.