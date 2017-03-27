Meriden man struck by car last month succumbs to injuries

By Published:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Meriden man who was struck by a car while attempting to cross a busy thoroughfare in Wallingford last month has died from his injuries.

The state medical examiner says 74-year-old Frederick Krampitz died on March 18. Police say Krampitz was hit by a 57-year-old Wallingford woman while he was crossing state Route 150 south of the Main Street and Church Street intersection on Feb. 15.

Related: Meriden man in critical condition after being hit by car in Wallingford

Krampitz’s exact cause of death has yet to be determined. The woman who struck him remained at the scene.

Lt. Anthony DeMaio says heavy rain may have reduced visibility at the time of the accident.

___

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s