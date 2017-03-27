Metro-North schedule adjustments starting in April

(WTNH) — You can expect minor Metro-North schedule adjustments to take effect on Sunday, April 2nd.

MTA Metro-North Railroad will make minor adjustments to New Haven Line, Hudson Line and Harlem Line schedules. The changes are designed to improve on-time performance and support track outages that are critical to on-going service reliability.

New Haven Line: Weekday Service

To accommodate track outages between Rye and Stamford for bridge repairs at several locations, two minutes of running time will be added east of Harrison to most westbound trains

The 5:44 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. trains from Waterbury will now depart 4 minutes earlier, at 5:40 a.m. and 6:38 a.m. respectively, to more accurately reflect true running time and reduce delays where the Waterbury branch joins the New Haven main line.

The 1:10 a.m. train from Grand Central Terminal to Stamford will now depart 5 minutes later, at 1:15 a.m., to improve reliability.

Hudson Line: Weekday Service

To support Sandy Resiliency track work, Hudson Line Weekday reverse peak busing between Philipse Manor and Scarborough stations will continue until Monday, May 1st.

On May 1st, busing at Philipse Manor and Scarborough will no longer be required, and normal train service will resume.

Harlem Line: Weekday Service

The 1:15 a.m. train from Grand Central Terminal to North White Plains will now depart five minutes later, at 1:20 a.m.

Harlem Line: Weekend Service

Customers traveling to stations between White Plains and Southeast have a new weekend express train departing Grand Central at 6:50 a.m., saving up to 18 minutes of travel time.

The addition of this new express, the 6:24 a.m. local train that currently makes all stops to Southeast will terminate at North White Plains.

For information about Metro-North train schedules, you can click here or call Metro-North Railroad’s Customer Service Center by calling 511.