Metro-North schedule adjustments starting in April

(WTNH) — You can expect minor Metro-North schedule adjustments to take effect on Sunday, April 2nd.
MTA Metro-North Railroad will make minor adjustments to New Haven Line, Hudson Line and Harlem Line schedules. The changes are designed to improve on-time performance and support track outages that are critical to on-going service reliability.
New Haven Line: Weekday Service
- To accommodate track outages between Rye and Stamford for bridge repairs at several locations, two minutes of running time will be added east of Harrison to most westbound trains
- The 5:44 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. trains from Waterbury will now depart 4 minutes earlier, at 5:40 a.m. and 6:38 a.m. respectively, to more accurately reflect true running time and reduce delays where the Waterbury branch joins the New Haven main line.
- The 1:10 a.m. train from Grand Central Terminal to Stamford will now depart 5 minutes later, at 1:15 a.m., to improve reliability.
Hudson Line: Weekday Service
- To support Sandy Resiliency track work, Hudson Line Weekday reverse peak busing between Philipse Manor and Scarborough stations will continue until Monday, May 1st.
- On May 1st, busing at Philipse Manor and Scarborough will no longer be required, and normal train service will resume.
Harlem Line: Weekday Service
- The 1:15 a.m. train from Grand Central Terminal to North White Plains will now depart five minutes later, at 1:20 a.m.
Harlem Line: Weekend Service
- Customers traveling to stations between White Plains and Southeast have a new weekend express train departing Grand Central at 6:50 a.m., saving up to 18 minutes of travel time.
- The addition of this new express, the 6:24 a.m. local train that currently makes all stops to Southeast will terminate at North White Plains.
For information about Metro-North train schedules, you can click here or call Metro-North Railroad’s Customer Service Center by calling 511.