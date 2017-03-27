New Haven lawmaker to attend national conference on immigration policy

Related Coverage New Haven alderman to take part in national sanctuary cities gathering

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven city lawmaker will be part of a national conference on how to fight President Trump’s immigration policy.

Alder Darryl Brackeen will be down in New York City where the conference is supposed to get going Monday morning.

New Haven’s promise to be a sanctuary city could mean a lot for residents. City leaders vowed to stand up to President Donald Trump‘s deportation policies, but that could bring a harsh financial penalty.

A couple of months ago, people took to the streets, protesting the president’s executive order for mass deportation of certain immigrants. New Haven has pledged that its police will not help federal agents with those plans, and its schools will turn away anyone looking to round up and deport students. You may remember, years ago, New Haven started issuing official city IDs to any resident, regardless of immigration status.

Alder Darryl Brackeen Jr. will be in New York City the next couple of days, sharing New Haven’s experience with leaders from other cites at what is being called a National Convening of Lawmakers on Sanctuary Cities. One problem with promising to be a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants is that President Trump has threatened to cut federal funding to those cities, so one of the topics being discussed is how to fight that in the courts, and how to deal with cuts in funding.

Brackeen circulated an online petition which has the signatures of more than 2,000 residents encouraging the city to continue to protect immigrants.

Brackeen will join dozens of lawmakers from across the country for this conference that lasts Monday and Tuesday at Manhattan Community College.