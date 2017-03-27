New Haven teen arrested twice for drugs in two months

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have arrested a 16-year-old they found in possession of drugs and a gun.

On Friday afternoon, police were patrolling on Grand Avenue near Franklin Street to try and cut down the chronic loitering at the Co-Op Liquor Store.

Police say one of the young men there was a 16-year-old they had arrested in January for drugs. As police approached the group, they started to walk away. An officer told the teen to stop because they wanted to talk to him, but they say the teen grabbed something from his waistband and began running. Police took off after him. The teen eventually lost his footing and fell. Police say the teen refused to show his hands, which he was hiding under his sweatshirt. They eventually got the teen in handcuffs.

That’s when police say they found crack cocaine, cash and a loaded hand gun. The teen is charged with interfering with an officer, possession of a pistol without a permit and four narcotics charges, including possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school zone.