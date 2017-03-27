New London police searching for wanted felon

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Five New London schools were placed on lockdown while police searching for a wanted felon.

On Monday morning, between 9:10 and 9:45 a.m., New London police asked five schools, the Smith-Bent Child Center, Jennings School, ISAAC, Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School and the Multicultural Magnet School, to go on lockdown while police searched the area for a wanted person.

Police say they’re searching for 28-year-old Hector Pagan. They say he’s wanted on multiple felony charges and may have access to weapons.

Anyone with information on where Hector Pagan may be is asked to call police at (860)447-1481.

None of the schools or the students were ever in any danger. The lockdown measures were precautionary.