Officers locate two people wanted by Suffield and Enfield Police

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Suffield Police located and arrested two people that were wanted last week.

On March 23rd Suffield police, in coordination with Enfield police, arrested David McFarlane who was wanted on an arrest warrant for criminal violation of a protective order. His charge stemmed from an incident that occurred in the town of Suffield on March 16th. That incident prompted officers to immediately obtain a warrant for McFarlane. He was also wanted on a second arrest warrant for violation of probation.

McFarlane posted bond for both offenses, and will appear in Enfield on a court set date.

Later in the day, Taylor Brooke Gleason turned herself into Suffield Police Department, once she learned that police were looking for her.

Gleason was wanted on an arrest warrant for violation of conditional discharge. The warrant for Gleason was issued by Enfield Superior stemming from a previous conviction at that court.

Gleason was charged, and released on a $2,000 non-surety bond. She was released with a court date of April 3 at Enfield Superior.