Olympic USA Skeleton Athlete: Megan Henry

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Megan Henry, a Connecticut resident and Team USA Athlete looking to make the 2018 Winter Olympic Team.

Megan is an US Army World Class Athlete and Team USA Skeleton athlete. She is also a pulmonary embolism survivor and my story was featured in Vanity Fair.

Since it is such a small sport, all expenses are out of pocket for athletes. Currently one year out from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and Megan is ranked 4th in the nation. She is only two spots away from qualifying for the Olympic team.

For more information on Megan head over to www.meganhenry.us