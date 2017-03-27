PD: Fugitive apprehended in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police have arrested a man who was wanted by Homeland Security for federal drug charges.

On Saturday night, Wallingford police pulled over a blue 2001 Honda Civic on North Colony Road near South Broad Street due to the wrong registration plate on the car. Police say the driver was 23-year-old Luis Serrano of Meriden. Police discovered that Serrano, also known as El Cachi, was wanted by Homeland Security for federal drug charges.

Serrano was arrested and charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, fugitive from justice, misuse of plates, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating with no insurance, operating without a license and operating with a suspended license. He was held on a total of $501,000 in bonds.