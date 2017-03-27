Police: 3 people shot in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Bridgeport say a shooting sparked by a dispute over a stolen dirt bike has left three men injured.

The Connecticut Post reports that police say about 11 people were gathered at the scene around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when the shooting occurred.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald says one of the victims was shot in the foot and two others in the abdomen. The men were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

