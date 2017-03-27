Public hearing on sex trafficking penalties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A public hearing is going on Monday on a bill that would toughen sex trafficking penalties here in the state.

This would increase the penalty for patronizing a prostitute under the age of 18 with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Another bill would ban hotels from offering hourly rates to customers. The Trafficking in Persons Council (TIP) is focusing its legislative efforts on the “demand side” of human trafficking – supporting laws that would increase penalties for the buyers of sex. Comprehensive new anti-trafficking measures are working their way through the General Assembly that would place much-needed emphasis on demand, strengthen laws to increase accountability on the part of the buys of sex (“johns”) and add greater protections to victims.

The hearing starts Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the legislative office building in Hartford.