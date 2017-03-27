Quinnipiac hosts meeting of aspiring journalists

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- A group of aspiring journalists from across New England received some tips on landing their first job in the business at a workshop at Quinnipiac University in Hamden on Saturday afternoon.

The annual event was sponsored by the Southern New England Association of Black Journalists. Aspiring journalists heard from several veteran journalists on issues ranging from putting together an effective resume tape to the skills they will need to have to become successful journalists in television, radio, print or digital media.

Keith Kountz and News 8 Producer Joyce Ogirri

ESPN sports anchor Darren Haynes was the keynote speaker and News 8’s Keith Kountz was a panelist.

