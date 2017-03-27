Recent gas prices fall below average for Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in New Haven within the past week. In a daily survey that was conducted on Sunday by GasBuddy, which surveys 229 gas outlets in New Haven, the average gas price is $2.35/gallon.

“Remarkably, for a third straight week, average gasoline prices have declined. In fact, for just the first time since 2009, average gasoline prices today stand cheaper than on February 15th- traditionally the day of the lowest gas prices of the season,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

In Waterbury, prices have increased 0.4 centers per gallon, where as in Bridgeport, prices has decreased 4.0 cents per gallon and are down to $2.42 cents per gallon. Overall, Connecticut prices have decreased 2.1 cents and are down to an average price of $2.36 cents per gallon within this past week.

“This feat has been accomplished for several reasons,” said DeHaan. “First, weak gasoline demand, which has kept inventories of winter gasoline far more than adequate. Second, there have been few large scale unexpected refinery outages, and third, crude oil inventories and rising U.S. production have kept oil prices under pressure over the last month.”

The national average within the past week, according to GasBuddy.com, has fallen 0.9 cents and is now $2.28/gallon.

“More alarming, however, is that while gasoline prices have drifted lower, the gas price spread between stations has been rising and stands 5% higher nationally versus last year,” said DeHaan.

For LIVE fuel price averages click here.