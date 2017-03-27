Sacred Heart Academy school-wide water conservation efforts

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sacred Heart Academy is spreading awareness through a school-wide water conservation week.

School officials say to celebrate on Monday, March 27th, an RWA Community and Outreach Manager will be speaking to students. Specifically at 8:10 a.m., Kate Powell will be speaking about the current situation in the community and ways to conserve. She’s also going to be announcing the winners of a social media contest.

At the end of it, students will be given a post it note and asked to write one way in which they pledge to conserve.