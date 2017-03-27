Search continues for missing hiker in Plainville

Related Coverage Missing Plainville hiker last seen in New Britain

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Emergency crews in Plainville are searching for a missing hiker. The hiker was last seen in New Britain around noon on Saturday.

Crews are expected to be back out there at 8 a.m. Monday morning. They’re not only looking for where Arthur Williams, but what happened to him.

It’s is something Williams of Plainville likes to do. He is an experienced hiker. Now, he’s been missing for more than 24 hours. Police say he left at noon on Saturday and at around 11 p.m. Saturday night, the Williams family called police saying he never made it home.

He was last seen walking west on North Mountain Road in New Britain near Pinnacle Mountain. They say he was wearing jeans, a camouflage army style jacket, a black backpack and using walking sticks.

A lot of folks spent Sunday looking for him. Police and fire from Plainville and Farmington, as well as State Police assisted in the search. Now they’ll be back out again Monday morning.