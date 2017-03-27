Sen. Blumenthal to help lead workplace safety legislation



(WTNH) — Representatives of the construction trades in Connecticut joined with Senator Richard Blumenthal Monday in denouncing Republican-led votes in the U.S. Senate that will rollback major workplace safety regulations.

The votes roll back Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules that require large employers in dangerous industries like construction, to keep complete injury records.

“OSHA’s our police so when you start taking away their ability to do their job it’s just like police not being able to go out there on the streets and make them safe. To ‘serve and protect’ is what OSHA does to us,” said David Roche, President of CT Building Trades.

Blumenthal says the vote also cuts grant funding for training in the construction trades.