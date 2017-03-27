State Police Educating People Who Want to Wear a Badge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)- If you’ve ever dreamed about becoming a police officer, now might be the time to make that dream a reality. The Connecticut State Police have a number of events coming up, aimed at educating people who want to wear a badge.

The exam application period for the State Police Trooper Trainee program is now open. The application for the exam will be available until Tuesday, April 11 at 1 p.m. If you want to apply, you can do so through the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services website.

State Police are also holding a “tweet along” this week. On Thursday March 30, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., troopers from Troop A-Southbury will be holding a virtual ride along, through twitter, giving a glimpse of what a day in the life of a trooper looks like.

On April 8 Connecticut State Police will hold “Coffee with a Trooper” which will give the public a chance to speak to troopers about recruitment and other informational topics. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden.

