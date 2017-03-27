Stratford school dismisses students early due to carbon monoxide issue

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A school in Stratford dismissed students early Monday due to a carbon monoxide issue.

The Stratford Fire Department confirms that earlier, they received a call from the Second Hill Lane School, at 65 Second Hill Lane, about a natural gas leak. However, officials say it ended up being a carbon monoxide issue due to a boiler leak.

The boilers were shut off and the school was evacuated. Student were sent home for the day because the boiler was not able to be fixed quickly.

There were no injuries reported and officials say everything was done in an orderly fashion.