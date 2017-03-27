Stratford school dismisses students early due to carbon monoxide issue

By Published:

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A school in Stratford dismissed students early Monday due to a carbon monoxide issue.

The Stratford Fire Department confirms that earlier, they received a call from the Second Hill Lane School, at 65 Second Hill Lane, about a natural gas leak. However, officials say it ended up being a carbon monoxide issue due to a boiler leak.

The boilers were shut off and the school was evacuated. Student were sent home for the day because the boiler was not able to be fixed quickly.

There were no injuries reported and officials say everything was done in an orderly fashion.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s