Suspect in killing of 15-year-old Hartford boy due in court

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A juvenile charged with killing a 15-year-old Hartford boy is scheduled to face a judge.

The suspect is expected to be in court Monday to face charges of murder, evidence tampering and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The suspect’s name has not yet been made public because he’s a juvenile.

He’s charged with the March 17 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Keon Huff Jr., who was found in the hallway of a residential building in the city’s North End suffering a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive.

Huff was the city’s eighth homicide victim of the year.

