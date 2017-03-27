Travel company to begin trips to Titanic wreckage

By Published:

(WTNH)– A London-based travel company is allowing tourists the opportunity to dive 4,000 meters down into the North Atlantic Ocean to explore the wreck site of the infamous Titanic.

More than a century after the “Ship of Dreams” sank in 1912, Blue Marble Private will allow tourists to take an 8-day excursion to the final resting place of the Titanic starting in May 2018.

There’ll also be the opportunity to “explore Titanic’s massive debris field, home to numerous artifacts strewn across the ocean floor, nearly undisturbed for over a century,” says Blue Marble Private founder Elizabeth Ellis to CNN .

The journey, which sets off from Newfoundland, Canada, costs $105,129 per person and the first voyage is already entirely booked.

According to CNN reports, this could be one of the last opportunities to visit the ship. In a 2016 study, it claims that “extremophile bacteria” could begin to eat away at the remains of the ship within 15 to 20 years.

Tourists will be taken to the site, more than two miles below the surface of the Atlantic, in a titanium-and-carbon-fiber submersible that can fit nine tourists at a time.

“During the dive, your crew may conduct 3D and 2D sonar scans or search for one of the ship’s giant boilers, enormous propellers, and other landmarks of this famous vessel,” said Ellis.

Tourists, who are being referred to as Mission Specialists, will be given three days of diving. Each dive lasts a total of three hours. Three hours consist of exploring the remains of the 269-meter-long ship, taking in the deck, the bow, the bridge and the cavern where the grand staircase was once located, according to CNN reports.

Blue Marble Private might face some competition according to CNN. Bluefish, a Los Angeles-based luxury concierge firm, is taking reservations for expeditions to the Titanic resting site for 2018-2019. Bluefish has yet to confirm an itinerary for the trip or a price.

For those that are fearful of traveling below the deep seawater, China is building a multi-million dollar life-size replica of the Titanic in a landlocked Sichuan province.

For more information on the Blue Marble Private Titanic excursion click here.

