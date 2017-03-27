VIDEO: Thieves steal dirt bikes in Wolcott



WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down two men wanted for stealing dirt bikes from a home in Wolcott last Monday. Investigators are sharing surveillance video showing the suspects in the act, with hopes that someone will recognize the alleged dirt bike thieves.

According to police, two men targeted the detached garage of a home on Spindle Hill Road, at around 10 p.m. on March 20. Investigators say this is the second time in recent months crooks burglarized and stole dirt bikes from that home.

Home video surveillance cameras were rolling when the suspects made their move.

Police describe them as two young white males, who appear to be wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of the suspects appears to be wearing tinted, rectangular-shaped prescription glasses.

The suspects may have been driving a white pickup truck, police said.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information, please call the Wolcott Police Department, Detective Division at 203-879-1414.