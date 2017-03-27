West Haven man faces manslaughter charge from Milford head-on crash

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An West Haven man is now facing multiple charges in connection with a head-on crash that killed a former Norwich alderman on Interstate 95 in Milford last April.

Milford police announced Monday that 23-year-old Shivam Patel, of West Haven, turned himself in to State Police after he learned of a warrant for his arrest. On April 16, 2016, State Police say 24-year-old Terell Wilson, of Norwich, was driving northbound on Interstate 95 in Milford near Exit 36 when he was struck head-on by Patel, who was driving down the northbound lanes in the wrong direction.

Both Wilson and Patel suffered serious injuries in the crash. Terell, a former Norwich alderman, died from his injuries three weeks later on May 8, 2016.

Patel is charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. He posted a $50,000 bond Monday, and is due back at Milford Superior Court on April 12th.