What’s Brewing: Sasquatch Made Me Do It

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Throwing rocks at girls, peaking in life, Sasquatch, and more.

Is it alright to throw rocks at girls? See why one North Carolina jewelry store is catching some backlash over their recent add.

Take a look at this heart felt gift from a grandfather to his granddaughter on her sixteenth birthday.

According to new studies, we peak at certain stages of our lives.

See what one woman told police was the reasoning for her crashing into a deer.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Fly-Fishing 101 Course with Orvis